CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CYTR stock remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,657. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.87. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor.

