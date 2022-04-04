D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.31.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $508,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,924,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.