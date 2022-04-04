Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives $120.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNKEY. UBS Group raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.72. 20,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0996 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

