DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Market Cap of $189.66 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $189.66 million and $3.95 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00005883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.91 or 0.07590739 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,033.91 or 0.99868629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00048243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,936,228 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,936,228 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

