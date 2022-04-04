DAOventures (DVD) Hits One Day Volume of $666.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $329,433.77 and $666.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005829 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

