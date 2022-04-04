Dash Price Reaches $130.81 (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Dash has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $260.54 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $130.81 or 0.00284504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.59 or 0.07498535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,001.82 or 0.99967263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash launched on January 1st, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,659,842 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.