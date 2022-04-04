Datto (NYSE:MSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 355,062 shares.The stock last traded at $27.98 and had previously closed at $27.03.

MSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,019 shares of company stock worth $3,858,490. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datto by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Datto by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

