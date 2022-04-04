Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after purchasing an additional 252,102 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

