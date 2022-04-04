David M. Weber Sells 7,500 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Abiomed stock traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.70. The stock had a trading volume of 295,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.70, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

