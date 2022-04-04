Davinci Coin (DAC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Davinci Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $12,642.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

