DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DaVita by 100.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DaVita by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

DaVita stock opened at $114.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

