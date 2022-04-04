DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.18.

DCP stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

