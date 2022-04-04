Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) to announce $26.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.80 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $121.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 863,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,547. The stock has a market cap of $593.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $48.27.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

