Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.55.

NYSE DECK opened at $276.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.14. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

