Deeper Network (DPR) Price Tops $0.0827 on Exchanges

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $103.27 million and $1.42 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.91 or 0.07590739 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,033.91 or 0.99868629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00048243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

