Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($76.92) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €118.20 ($129.89).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock traded up €1.95 ($2.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €41.81 ($45.95). 1,257,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($155.99). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.22. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.