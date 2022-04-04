Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Shares of DELL opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,105,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

