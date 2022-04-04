Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.47) to GBX 3,500 ($45.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.33) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.16).

Shares of Derwent London stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,170 ($41.52). The company had a trading volume of 165,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,177.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,352.97. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.48), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,362.33).

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.