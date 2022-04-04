Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.47) to GBX 3,500 ($45.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.33) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.16).

Shares of Derwent London stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,170 ($41.52). The company had a trading volume of 165,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,177.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,352.97. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.48), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,362.33).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

