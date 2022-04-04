Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,558 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

Shares of SIVB opened at $547.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $474.20 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

