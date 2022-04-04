Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,047 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Garmin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN opened at $116.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.59. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.