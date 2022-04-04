Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $7,583,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

