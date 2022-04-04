Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,320 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $6,188,495. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

