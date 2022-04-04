Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $383,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,786,000 after buying an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,459,000 after buying an additional 1,818,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 79,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,925,797. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

