Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
