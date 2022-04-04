Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

SBUX opened at $87.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.