Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $338.64 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.39.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.