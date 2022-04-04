Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,664 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.36. 2,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,865. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.