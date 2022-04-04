Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 95,757 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.
LBTYK stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
