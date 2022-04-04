Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $362,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $187.17. 2,646,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,755. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.