Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $362,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:AXP traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $187.17. 2,646,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,755. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.
In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
