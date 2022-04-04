Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 225

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

VOD stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

