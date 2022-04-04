Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 225

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.
VOD stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
