Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target to GBX 430

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 430 ($5.63) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $$4.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.