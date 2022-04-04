Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Target Price to GBX 430

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 430 ($5.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.47) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.86 ($6.78).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 359.44 ($4.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

