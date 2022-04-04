Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €63.66 ($69.96) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.63.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $47.10 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.