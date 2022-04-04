dHedge DAO (DHT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.80 Million

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $219,060.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00108061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,659,043 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

