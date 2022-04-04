Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.71) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.33) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.91) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,070 ($53.31).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,870 ($50.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,671.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,727.68. The stock has a market cap of £89.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,019 ($39.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($48.01) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,200,222.69). Insiders acquired 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

