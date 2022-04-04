Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CFO Sells $31,091.80 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $192.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.75 and a one year high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 40.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

