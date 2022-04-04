Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $479.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 166,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

