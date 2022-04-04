Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 422.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $145.90 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.44.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.