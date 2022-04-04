Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.90 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

