DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

