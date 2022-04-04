Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.77% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

