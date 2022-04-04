Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of DSEY opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Diversey has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the third quarter worth approximately $23,031,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Diversey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 458,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

