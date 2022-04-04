Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $769.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,042,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,039,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 995,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 713,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.