DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLO shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $4,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 86.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 258,744 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 92.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 1,072,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DLocal has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.