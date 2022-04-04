DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.
Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.
In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $210,000.
About DMC Global (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
