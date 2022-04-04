DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

About DMC Global (Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.