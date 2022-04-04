DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.59.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.