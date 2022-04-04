Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $19.59 billion and $1.32 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00272156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001432 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

