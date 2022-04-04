Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Raised by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

