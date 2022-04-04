Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of DNFGY stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.
