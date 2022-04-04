Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster Sells 5,000 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.36. 12,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.11. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRQ. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

