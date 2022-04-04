Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,780 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

